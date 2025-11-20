Murder victims' families protest at Richland County courthouse

MANSFIELD — Multiple families whose loved ones were murdered in Richland County spent Wednesday protesting at the Richland County courthouse.

Trentin Isaac, Joey Andrews, David Gibson and Malachi Miller are just a few unsolved murders in the area, and their families have been waiting for justice.

Over the last year, Michelle Isaac has been fighting for justice not only for her nephew, 16-year-old Trentin Isaac, but for other families in the area who feel her family’s pain.

"We came out here today to show support to one another and we're here, letting all law enforcement, the prosecutor, and everyone know that we're going to continue to fight for the people that we love and that was taken from us. We just want answers, and we don’t want to be left in the dark,” said Michelle Isaac.

These families have been seeking justice since the beginning; some have been waiting for years, like Brandi Matthews, whose son, Joey Matthews, was shot seven times.

"It's been three years, and the detective does not return my calls. I want them to know Joey was important, and he may not have been their son, but he was mine. Joey was a fighter when he was here, and I’m going to fight for him when he's gone,” said Brandi Matthews.

But a year for Isaac’s family is too long.

“I almost feel like we're at a standstill, and that's just not acceptable for us. All I want for Christmas this year is justice,” said Craft.

Isaac was found dead on Nov. 15, 2024, more than 80 miles away from his Mansfield home, in Harrison County. Mansfield police said it is a complicated case because it involves two counties. However, they do have people of interest and said prosecutors in both counties are working on figuring out possible charges.

But waiting for justice is not an option for these families. So, through signs, pictures and even urns, the victims were represented as they chanted “No justice, no peace throughout Downtown Mansfield.

“I bring my son's urn to all his events because it shows the reality of it; this is my son. Everybody else gets to stand next to theirs, but I must hold mine in an urn,” said Craft.

Most of these victims were under the age of 25, like 19-year-old Malachi Miller, who was shot and killed in his home last year. His Aunt Daphne Snelling said this last year has been hard without him, and he will never be able to see his daughter grow up.

“We still haven't heard anything, we don't know any suspects and it's like we're still hurting while whoever did this is still going on with their life. It’s just unfair,” said Snelling.

David Gibson, 25, was shot and killed in front of his 11-year-old daughter. His cousin Paul Sheks said he was a great father and loved to make people smile.

"He was murdered in his grandmother's house by somebody that was a coward. And it's been hell for our family, his wife and daughters. We've been waiting for justice or some kind of answers like the rest of these families, " said Sheks.

But together the families refuse to give up and said they will continue to rally for justice.

“If one family got justice, we would be so much closer. It would give everybody hope, because right now none of these families have the answers they want,” said Matthews.

I reached out to the Richland County Prosecutor's office for comment, but have not yet heard back.