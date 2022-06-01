Music on the Malls brings live music to Downtown Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a good time outdoors this summer, look no further than Mall C in Cleveland.

Starting on June 8, Music on the Malls brings live music to Downtown each week. The summer concert series is presented by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

The series runs every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

You can check the upcoming schedule, here.

