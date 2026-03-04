Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Myles Garrett recently cited for speeding on I-71 in Wayne County

Myles Garrett
Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett was cited for speeding on I-71 in Congress Township, Wayne County, on Feb. 21, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to a ticket from the sheriff's office, Garrett was traveling northbound at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone at 1:35 a.m. He was driving a green 2024 Porsche.

The sheriff's office summoned Garrett to appear in Wayne County Municipal Court on Tuesday, March 10.

In 2022, Garrett was cited for speeding after a car crash in Wadsworth.

