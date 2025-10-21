Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
National Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 25; here's where you can drop off unused medication

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, a twice-yearly event where you're encouraged to dispose of unused medications safely.

University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic are partnering to offer multiple locations where you can drop off medications.

CLICK HERE for University Hospitals drop-off locations.

CLICK HERE for Cleveland Clinic drop-off locations.

Additionally, you can drop medication off at police departments across the area. CLICK HERE for locations.

According to UH, since the event started back in 2010, nearly 20 million pounds of prescription drugs have been collected nationwide by the DEA.

