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Healing with Horses: National nonprofit partners with Medina organization for mental health fundraiser

Forever Amber Acres has mission to promote the mental health, especially in veterans and first responders
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the national non-profit Horses For Mental Health has a unique way to expand access to mental health services.
Healing with Horses: National nonprofit picks local organization for mental health fundraiser
Forever Amber Acres
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MEDINA, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the national non-profit Horses For Mental Health has a unique way to expand access to mental health services.

The national organization is partnering with local groups across the country, including a Medina County organization that was highlighted on News 5 last November.

Veterans find hope, healing and horses at animal sanctuary in Medina County

RELATED: Veterans find hope, healing and horses at animal sanctuary in Medina County

Forever Amber Acres was chosen to take part in a national fundraiser in the month of May. Every penny donated to the org stays right there to help the programs that promote humans and horses healing together. It's a mission to promote the mental health of anyone who needs it. In particular, veterans and first responders.

Michele Bolinger started the horse rescue on an 11.5-acre farm.

Forever Amber Acres
A horse at Medina's Forever Amber Acres.

She told News 5, "The veterans need time to trust. And so do the horses."

If you'd like to donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.

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