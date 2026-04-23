Healing with Horses: National nonprofit partners with Medina organization for mental health fundraiser

MEDINA, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the national non-profit Horses For Mental Health has a unique way to expand access to mental health services.
The national organization is partnering with local groups across the country, including a Medina County organization that was highlighted on News 5 last November.
RELATED: Veterans find hope, healing and horses at animal sanctuary in Medina County
Forever Amber Acres was chosen to take part in a national fundraiser in the month of May. Every penny donated to the org stays right there to help the programs that promote humans and horses healing together. It's a mission to promote the mental health of anyone who needs it. In particular, veterans and first responders.
Michele Bolinger started the horse rescue on an 11.5-acre farm.
She told News 5, "The veterans need time to trust. And so do the horses."
If you'd like to donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.