Veterans find hope, healing and horses at animal sanctuary in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio — When the flags stop waving and the bands stop playing, some veterans can spend a lot of time in their own heads – dealing with things civilians can’t even imagine.

But a horse rescue in Medina County gives veterans a wide-open space to heal and some new friends. It’s called Forever Amber Acres.

“The veterans need time to trust. And so do the horses,” Michele Bolinger said.

Bolinger started the horse rescue on an 11.5-acre farm. Abused, neglected and unwanted animals come there to find peace.

Bolinger's father served in World War II, and her grandfather in World War I.

Veteran Equine Therapy Services, or VETS, was created right there for veterans, who, like the horses, may be dealing with their own kind of journey.

“This is a safe way, a safe place. It’s a nurturing place as well with the vets that are here,” said Darron Dale, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 14 years.

Dale was a machine gunner who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

For Lee Ordell, a U.S. Army veteran, he said enlisting in the military was scary.

But for him, so was coming home.

“I felt like I was being seen for the first time,” Lee said.

Since its gates swung open, over 3,000 veterans have walked through. More than 1,100 this year alone, at no cost to them.

“Yes, sometimes you feel like you need a good cry and they’re there for you,” said Dale.

It’s a reciprocal healing with each needing trust. And over time, both veterans and the horses find that in each other.

“It’s really a magical, remarkable thing,” Bolinger added.

Over the summer, we told you about Vet Fest, a weekend concert and celebration of veterans to raise money for organizations that help them when they come home.

We heard about Forever Amber Acres because of this Vet Fest.

And just recently, because of this year’s event, organizers gave Michele and Forever Amber Acres $10,000 to help keep the barn doors open.

