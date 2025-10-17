Need help paying your heating bill? State makes changes to Cuyahoga Co. energy assistance program.

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming for Cuyahoga County residents seeking energy assistance as temperatures drop and winter approaches.

The Ohio Department of Development has selected Step Forward as the sole provider of energy assistance programs in Cuyahoga County, consolidating services previously split between two agencies.

That means Step Forward will administer the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), and the HEAP Summer and Winter Crisis programs across the county.

Previously, both Step Forward and CHN Housing Partners shared duties in the county.

Step Forward expects approximately 40,000 applications this winter, compared to 30,000 last year. The increase stems not only from being the sole processing agency but also from economic pressures affecting more families.

"Everything costs more," said Dr. Jaclyn Chisholm, president and CEO of Step Forward.

To handle the increased volume, Step Forward will operate two offices. Their current location at 1801 Superior Avenue, Suite 400 (enter through the 21st Street entrance) is already open. A second office at 2203 Superior Avenue will open on Monday, Oct. 20 (with an official opening on Nov. 3).

Applications for the winter crisis program will begin being processed on Nov. 3.

"Please be patient. There are going to be hiccups," Chisholm said.

CHN Housing Partners has served as one of two HEAP providers in Cuyahoga County since 2002.

"We wish Step Forward the best as they work to absorb the thousands of customers that CHN has served annually, and we have offered our support in that transition," Kevin Nowak, President and CEO of CHN Housing Partners, said.

Clients with questions or who need assistance can call Step Forward's HEAP hotline at 216-480-HEAP (4327) or book a crisis appointment online. To apply for assistance, clients can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, by mail, or to locate their local provider.

CHN will continue to administer several key initiatives throughout Cuyahoga County, including Welcome Home Ohio, Lead Safe Ohio, the Supportive Housing Program, the Electric Partnership Program, the Home Weatherization Assistance Program, and the Housing Assistance Grant Program. The organization will also continue administering the City of Cleveland's Water Affordability Program.