Nehemiah's Network, Westlake Police Department rallying to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

NORTHEAST OHIO — Operation Nehemiah’s Network is in full effect to help those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“I know what it is like to be down and out. I know what people had to struggle and I know that I would want people to help me,” said Nehemiah’s Network Founder and Organizer, Pastor Alan Jenkins.

Lugging pallets of diapers, food and water from this truck and into their warehouse, Pastor Alan Jenkins said they plan to send their first shipment of supplies to people in Florida sometime this week.

If they get enough items, Jenkins hopes they can eventually serve those in Georgia and the Carolinas, but first, he says they need the community’s support.

“Those people are still suffering, and they still have needs, and we are an ongoing, continual disaster relief ministry,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins tells News 5 that Nehemiah’s Network has been providing disaster relief for over ten years to give hope when all has been lost.

“I can’t imagine at my age. I’m almost 70. I can’t imagine losing everything and then having to start all over again. I don’t know if I could. But I want to be a helping hand to try and help people who are in those positions,” said Jenkins.

Aside from Nehemiah’s Network, the Westlake Police Department needs the community’s help collecting diapers, clothes, nonperishable food items, water, garden tools, animal supplies and blankets.

For the next three weeks, you can drop those items off inside their lobby at 27300 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake.

“We help load up the trucks and get them on their way, and if something happened here, we would hope someone else would be in that position to help us out too,” said Captain Jerry Vogel at Westlake Police Department.

Nehemiah’s Network needs canned goods, paper products, dry goods (cereal, snack bar items), toiletries, cleaning supplies, water and diapers.

You can drop them off at the following locations:



Nehemiah’s Network (4488 West 160th St., Cleveland)

Columbia Road Baptist Church (4116 Columbia Road, North Olmsted)

You can also give online and donate to "Disaster Relief."

For further questions, Pastor Alan Jenkins says you can call him at 440-781-0209.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.