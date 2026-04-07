Neighbors raise concerns over Strongsville Elementary rebuild plan

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — This May, Strongsville City Schools is putting a 3.43-mill bond issue on the ballot—a plan that would fund the construction and renovation of several elementary schools.

But some residents say they’re concerned about the proposal.

"I’ve enjoyed having the kids back there,” said Marita Kontour. Beverly Montie added, “It’s far enough away the building itself, and when they’re out on the field playing soccer, that’s not a problem at all.”

Montie and Kontour have lived behind Surrarer Elementary for more than three decades. But news of the bond and plans to rebuild the school has them worried.

“I think there's noise pollution, dust pollution. They want to bring the busses all the way around all the perimeter of the field now, which affects all the houses on your three different streets,” said Montie.

They say they haven’t received clear communication about the plans, which appear to bring the school closer to their homes. Their biggest concern, though, is a pipeline they say runs through the area where the new school would be built—potentially requiring it to be relocated.

“It's been there since 1948 they claim they don't know anything about it,” said Kontour.

Meanwhile, Patrick Miltner, who has two children, plans to enroll them in Strongsville Schools and supports the bond.

“For me, there's no question like you have to invest in these kids in the facilities that we educate them in,” said Miltner.

After touring elementary schools in the district, some built more than 50 years ago and now using mobile classrooms, he says he’s firmly in favor.

"Coming out of that tour for me, it was like, this can't be the same city, like, we have to fix this problem, and I just hope people have that context,” said Miltner.

Strongsville City Councilman Jim Kaminski is also backing the bond.

"We want to be able to support our schools so our community stays strong,” said Councilman Kiminski.

He adds that City Council will need to approve the rebuilding plans—and that those plans for the elementary schools could still change.

"I can see them having some adjustments based upon working with the city, based upon working with, you know, builders and other folks that they find other suggestions,” said the councilman.

But for Kontour and Montie, more clarity is needed before they can support it.

"I would say, take it off the ballot. Now, get all this stuff taken care of. Put it back on the ballot November with some guarantees. I mean, you don't know what's going to ultimately happen. Now there's not a definite plan,” said Montie.

We spoke with the superintendent in late March, who said the bond issue would cost 3.43 mills over 36 years. He added that if the measure does not pass, the district could be in a difficult position. That comes after three previous levy attempts in the district failed.