Nestlé to lay off 216 employees from its Solon campus

Food and beverage company Nestlé is "making changes to their Solon teams," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, 216 employees will be laid off from Nestlé's Solon campus.

The Solon campus is "home to Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Research & Development, Nestlé USA, and Nestlé Quality Assurance Center," says the company's website.

A spokesperson with Nestlé provided the following statement in response to the layoffs:

To best serve our consumers now and into the future, we are optimizing our manufacturing network and shifting some production from our Solon factory to other sites within our U.S. network.



The Solon factory will continue to be an important part of our manufacturing network and will run lines dedicated to our growing Out-of-Home business. The business will actively review opportunities to add capacity to the factory in the future as the business environment evolves.



We are committed to doing all we can to support our people during this change, such as developing comprehensive separation packages to ease employees’ career transitions and collaborating with state and local officials to provide additional resources and support. Impacted employees will also be able to apply for open roles at other Nestlé manufacturing facilities, including those in Ohio.

Last year, the company announced they would be laying off 74 employees in Solon.

