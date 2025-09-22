Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New arrival comes to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo just in time for World Rhino Day

JTX_-2467.jpg
JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS
JTX_-2467.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The birth of a critically endangered Eastern black rhino calf came just in time for World Rhino Day on Monday, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced.

The male calf was born Sept. 13 from its 22-year-old mom, Kibibbi, and 25-year-old dad, Forest, the Metroparks said.

JTX_-2478.jpg

According to the parks, the calf has been behind the scenes with his mother and is set to make a debut appearance at the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve.

JTX_-2475.jpg

Critically endangered Eastern black rhinos have fewer than 583 adults remaining in the wild, the Metroparks Zoo said.

The Zoo said it has a long history of caring for the species, as they have worked with global conservation partners to secure a future for rhinos that are in the wild.

“Every birth is significant and is an opportunity to bring awareness to the conservation issues faced by this species,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director, said. “It’s especially meaningful to share this calf’s arrival on World Rhino Day, a time when we celebrate rhinos worldwide and highlight the urgent need to protect them. We are excited to share this milestone with our community, whose support makes global conservation possible.”

JTX_-2471.jpg

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 22 to bring awareness and support to the five remaining rhino species around the world. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said it's proud to mark the day with the arrival of its newest rhino calf, "a symbol of hope for the future of this critically endangered species."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.