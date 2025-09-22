New arrival comes to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo just in time for World Rhino Day

CLEVELAND — The birth of a critically endangered Eastern black rhino calf came just in time for World Rhino Day on Monday, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced.

The male calf was born Sept. 13 from its 22-year-old mom, Kibibbi, and 25-year-old dad, Forest, the Metroparks said.

JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS

According to the parks, the calf has been behind the scenes with his mother and is set to make a debut appearance at the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve.

JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS

Critically endangered Eastern black rhinos have fewer than 583 adults remaining in the wild, the Metroparks Zoo said.

The Zoo said it has a long history of caring for the species, as they have worked with global conservation partners to secure a future for rhinos that are in the wild.

“Every birth is significant and is an opportunity to bring awareness to the conservation issues faced by this species,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director, said. “It’s especially meaningful to share this calf’s arrival on World Rhino Day, a time when we celebrate rhinos worldwide and highlight the urgent need to protect them. We are excited to share this milestone with our community, whose support makes global conservation possible.”

JOSEPH THOMPSON / CLEVELAND METROPARKS

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 22 to bring awareness and support to the five remaining rhino species around the world. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said it's proud to mark the day with the arrival of its newest rhino calf, "a symbol of hope for the future of this critically endangered species."