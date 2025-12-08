New citizens reflect on journey as immigration pause halts applications from 19 countries

AKRON, Ohio — President Donald Trump's most recent policy change is a pause on immigrant applications from nationals of 19 countries — the same countries currently facing travel restrictions.

As new citizens begin their next chapter, they empathize with those still facing challenges in the immigration process.

Everyone’s journey begins in a different place, but they share one dream: becoming a United States citizen.

"It's a great weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Jesus Soto, a new U.S. citizen.

For Soto, the journey felt endless — a path he wondered if he would ever complete.

"I’ve been at it since I was five years old, for so 37 years, and this is my third attempt,” said Soto.

On Monday, Soto stood among 46 individuals representing 30 countries who were finally naturalized in a ceremony held at the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Main Branch.

But even as he crossed his long-awaited finish line, he carried empathy for those whose journeys were stopped mid-stride — because of a move by President Trump. Nationalization for people from 19 countries has been paused.

“We know here in America that the pendulum swings one way and the other, and it never seems to stop in the middle. It's always one extreme to the next, depending on the administration and the people in the leaders in in those positions to lead, just be patient,” said Soto.

The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes and Judge John R. Adams of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. We asked Rep. Sykes about the policy change, and she said the following:

“Right now, this administration is not particularly friendly to certain countries, nonetheless, if a person has all of the skills and attributes and the ability to become united states citizen, we want to help them do that,” said Rep. Sykes.

As for Soto, he’s ready to begin his next chapter. He walks forward with a dual pride —

as an immigrant, and as a new American.

"I am very much proud to be an American and have them serving. But I'm also very much proud to be a Mexican and to be able to hold on to my heritage. And that's a great that's something that you can do here,” said Soto.

While the library was filled with new citizens, it remains unclear when nationals from the 19 countries affected by the pause will be able to continue their naturalization process.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.