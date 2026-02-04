New details emerge in deputy murder case against Stark County woman

MARTIN, TN — Newly-released court documents accuse a Canal Fulton woman of "premeditatedly and intentionally" shooting a Tennessee sheriff's deputy to death last Friday.

Khristi Cunningham was arraigned on first-degree murder charges Tuesday.

Investigators said Cunningham shot and killed Weakley County Sheriff's Deputy Derrick Bonham as the deputy was investigating a shots-fired call at a motel in Martin, Tennessee.

Stark County woman charged with killing Tennessee deputy

According to court documents, Cunningham fired the initial shot and then called 911 to report it.

An investigator wrote that Cunningham then drove to a nearby convenience store and positioned herself to watch police respond.

An affidavit of complaint filed in the case accused the 44-year-old of continuing to call 911 and hanging up.

According to dispatch recordings, a dispatcher told Bonham that she believed the caller was at the convenience store.

Investigators wrote that Bonham asked Cunningham to get out of her vehicle, and when she did, she pulled a gun and immediately shot the deputy.

According to the affidavit, Bonham's body camera showed Cunningham shoot the deputy three more times while he was incapacitated on the ground.

Investigators also accused her of firing two more shots in the direction of other officers.

Bonham, a husband and father of three, died at the hospital.

Cunningham was arrested at the scene.

She's being held without bond.

"I hope the person responsible doesn't breathe our air anymore," said Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade. "If that offends somebody, I'm offended that they're offended."

The court filing does not address a motive for the shooting.

It also does not mention why Cunningham was in Tennessee.

State records show Cunningham spent years working as a manager at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Records show she left that job with Ohio's Department of Youth Services in 2023 and went to work as a corrections officer at Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield.

A prison spokesperson said Cunningham resigned on Sept. 19, 2025.