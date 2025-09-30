New driver's education requirements go into effect today

OHIO — According to a new Ohio law, all drivers under the age of 21 are required to take a full driver's education course before obtaining a license.

These drivers will need to have 24 hours of classroom or online instruction along with eight hours of behind-the-wheel experience with an instructor. Drivers will also need an additional 50 hours of practice driving with a licensed driver, with ten of those hours occurring at night.

Previously, anyone 18 or older was not required to take driver's education before getting a driver's license. The law change was passed in July as a part of the $60 million state operating budget.

Governor Mike DeWine said he supported the change as 18 to 20-year-olds were involved in an alarming number of crashes. According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, 97 fatal teen crashes were reported in 2024, with 67 determined to be the fault of the teen driver. About 58% of those drivers were between the ages of 18 and 20.

Laura Adams, the Senior Driving Analyst with Aceable, a company that offers online driver's education, said this change could bring those statistics down and put more knowledgeable drivers out on the roads.

"It's really about making everyone out on the roads safe and secure," she said. "Yes, it's going to take a little more investment upfront, but it is well worth the investment for anyone who wants to be a driver."

There are still some distinctions based on age when it comes to getting a driver's license. Those 18 years old and above do not have to have a permit for six months before getting a driver's license.

A new driver safety app is rolling out as these changes go into effect. The Road Ready Ohio app can analyze a driver's actions, provide feedback, and offer driving tips. Once all 50 mandated hours are complete, the app can sync with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Database to generate the required affidavit and driving log that says that driving took place.