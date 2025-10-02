New London community seeks help for 80-year-old woman whose roof is falling apart

NEW LONDON, Ohio — Eighty-year-old Joyce Gross spends most of her time at home in New London, Huron County, specifically in her kitchen.

“We lived here for over 20-years, and the kitchen has always been where I spend most of my time,” said Gross.

But her favorite spot has become dangerous.

“There is a gaping hole, two holes, in the kitchen, one above right where she sits, and then there's a secondary hole right above the refrigerator,” said Gross’s daughter, Jacqueline Matthews.

In addition to the holes in the roof, the ceiling in the family room is nearly non-existent and the porch is caving in.

“It seems like every time I come home it's raining, and water puddles are on the floor,” said Matthews.

The roof began having problems in 2017, but after Gross's husband died and after experiencing a stroke, Gross never did find the time to file a claim.

And now she says it's too late.

“The roof is too old, I’ve got house insurance, but they exclude the roof,” said Gross.

Gross added that she is afraid she will get hurt from the damage in her home.

“I’m scared the roof will fall on me while I’m sleeping,” said Gross.

And now she only has three months to get the home repaired, as her insurance company has sent an email stating that they will cancel her policy if she does not fix the home by January 2026.

“It hurts me deeply, and I know my mother loves this home, but it hurts me so bad that she's living in this situation and I can’t do anything to help her. She’s having a fixed income on social security," said Matthews.

According to data from the latest Health and Retirement Study, 34% of households headed by someone older than 50 lack the financial resources to cover out-of-pocket home repairs.

Gross says moving is not an option because the home is a reminder that her son Bobby was able to make his biggest wish come true.

“He always said he was going to buy my mother a house, and it was because he died that she was able to get the house. He hadn't been out the military long enough for those benefits to expire after he died,” said Matthews.

Now, family friend Tamara Flanning is hoping the community will step in and help.

“I understand her wanting to stay here, but if she doesn't get this help or this roof fixed, you know she won't be able to live here very much longer. We’re looking for donations to help her be able to stay in her home to help her be able to live independently,” said Flanning.

You can click this link to help contribute.