New mural in Lorain aims to shed light on suicide, educate public on prevention

LORAIN, Ohio — A new mural is being unveiled this weekend in Lorain, aimed at raising awareness, reducing stigma and educating people about suicide prevention.

The mural will be on display at the MAD* Factor Theater Company’s Lorain Campus and was worked on by the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services (MHARS) Board of Lorain County in partnership with the Lorain County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Cleveland Mural Co., 231 Go! United Way Collaborative and the theater company, according to a news release from the MHARS Board of Lorain County.

MHARS Board of Lorain County

“This piece of public art is meant to be a beacon of light to those who may be struggling with their mental health and a resource for connection to life-saving services in Lorain County,” said Lauren Cieslak, Program Officer for the MHARS Board who has been leading the joint effort among partner organizations. “Free, accessible art can impact not only the physical beauty of a community but the sense of connection among its members and that is what we hope to do with this project.”

The public is invited to the unveiling of the full mural on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the MAD* Factory Theater Company’s campus located at 2655 Broadway Ave. in Lorain.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S. with 45,979 deaths in 2020, or one death every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 1,642 suicide deaths in Ohio in 2020 and 1,760 in 2021, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

“There is help for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide,” the MHARS Board of Lorain County stated in a news release. “The Crisis Textline is a free and confidential way to connect with a counselor by texting 4Hope to 741-741. In a crisis, those in need of help can call 9-8-8. The English/Spanish Navigator Line is also a great resource to get connected with non-emergency resources in Lorain County by calling 440-240-7025.”

