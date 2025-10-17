New plant & 450 jobs coming to Dover, need for new housing is urgent

DOVER, Ohio — A global company that makes auto parts will provide a big boon to Tuscarawas County.

The decision by German-based Schaeffler to build a manufacturing facility in Dover will bring 450 jobs and $27 million in associated payroll for the county.

On Thursday, the Ohio Economic Development Association awarded the city of Dover with the 2025 Project of the Year award during an event in Akron.

But the job creation and economic progress are also shining a light on the growing need for new housing in the area.

The first phase of the project, a 130-thousand-square-foot plant on N. Wooster Avenue, is starting to take shape as construction crews continue to put steel beams in place.

"They are in Phase 1 of a large approximately $200 million built out," said Dover Mayor Shane Gunnoe.

When finished, the plant will manufacture beam axles and drivetrain systems to support hybrid and electric vehicles. Schaeffler's new will provide many high-paying jobs.

"You're probably seeing some of the white collar positions be well above $125,000," Gunnoe said. "Some of the production positions that can easily be $70,000 and up."

Tuscarawas County Commissioner Kristin Zemis said it was "a coup" that Dover landed the plant over other competing cities in Ohio and Indiana.

"Coming here to Tuscarawas County is an underdog story. We don't have the bright lights, big city appeal," Zemis said.

With so many new jobs heading to the county, the push for new housing has become paramount.

"It's urgent, urgent. We are in urgent need of adding to our housing stock," Zemis said.

According to a housing study released by the Tuscarawas Economic Development Corporation, about 15,000 people commute to Tuscarawas County for work. Officials would like more of those people to live in the county, but there is a need for all types of new housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments.

The newest apartment buildings in both Dover and New Philadelphia were built in the 80s, Zemis said.

Gunnoe said between 2008 and 2020, Tuscarawas County only saw a net gain of 35 homes.

"We know there's a need. We know that's something we're going to have to work on. We're going to have to plug away at," Gunnoe said.

Some of that plugging away is already happening. About 90 homes in different sections of Dover are under construction.

However, the housing study indicates more than 1,000 homes are needed in Dover/New Philadelphia over the next five years. An additional 2,000 homes are needed in other parts of the county over the same time frame.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing push to redevelop a former industrial area, known as the Joy Manufacturing site, located on South Broadway Street in New Philadelphia.

Zemis said there have been several proposals and the preference is for dense housing that would include townhomes and duplexes.

"I hope we're less than a year away from an answer on who's gonna develop it and what it's gonna look like," Zemis said.

Gunnoe said barriers to building more homes include finding available land and infrastructure concerns.

However, with Schaeffler ready to start production in Dover late next year, leaders are acting with urgency.

"Your goal is for as many of those people that are employed at this facility to be as local as possible," Gunnoe said.