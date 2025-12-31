New seasonal shelter offers winter relief for Cleveland’s homeless

CLEVELAND — It was about a year ago when we told you about the challenges caused by a lack of seasonal shelters. These shelters open during the colder months, when the need for warm beds is greater. This year, one local organization has found a more permanent solution.

Across Cleveland, you may have seen people experiencing homelessness living in tents—along Superior Avenue, in Public Square, or even near the interstate. But when temperatures drop to 28 degrees and snow begins to fall, seasonal shelters become critical, opening during the winter months to provide warmth and safety.

“A seasonal shelter is like an extra space that opens up that really caters to individuals that traditionally will not go into our larger shelters in our community,’ said Chris Knestrick, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, or NEOCH.

Back in January, we told you about the challenges created by the lack of seasonal shelters. In 2023, up to four of these shelters had opened. In December of 2024, there were none. Josiah Quarles, director of organizing and advocacy for NEOCH, warned about the potential consequences.

“There will be deaths. There will be families that will be harmed. There will be people missing loved ones,” Quarles said.

Now, the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless has come up with a more permanent solution by opening its own seasonal shelter.

Inside this facility off East 19th Street, the shelter can house between 40 and 45 guests. Visitors will have access to hot meals, warm beds, and additional support services.

“We'll have housing clinics here. We'll have medical personnel come in and offer services to people. We want to couple it with all the access to the community resources that people can get,” Knestrick said.

Each winter, about 100 people in Cleveland are left without shelter options. Knestrick says the goal of this location isn’t just short-term relief, but long-term housing stability.

“When people are in a safe and warm place, they're oftentimes ready to be like, 'Hey, maybe I should go inside, or I think this is nice, so I’m going to move. And our team can really work with them to make sure they get access to the resources that are available,” he said.

The shelter will officially open Jan. 5 and will operate each year from November through April. Organizers tell News 5 they are still deciding how the space will be used outside of the winter months.

For more information or ways to help NEOCH, click here.