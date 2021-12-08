New studies show Viagra as candidate to treat, prevent Alzheimer’s

CLEVELAND — In Ohio, more than 5,000 people die from Alzheimer’s every year but new research coming out of the Cleveland Clinic identified Viagra as the drug that could help prevent and treat Alzheimer’s.

“So we take this idea we call target repositioning idea, try to find an FDA approved drug to treat other diseases may probably contribute to Alzheimer’s disease as well,” said Dr. Feixiong Cheng.

The study led by Cheng included a more than seven million patient database and within that 69% of their cases showed decreased effects of Alzheimer’s due to the drug sildenafil also known as Viagra.

“We found individuals who take Viagra or sildenafil have a significant reduced likelihood for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Cheng.

Which now brings their studies to the next step.

“Yeah, I think the next step is we are highly active to planning, phase two, you know, clinical trial randomized clinic trial,” said Cheng.

There are usually three phases in clinical trials. Each takes six months to a year sometimes even more before the drug can be approved and distributed.

“So I think we may probably get a result in the next two or three years if we’re lucky,” said Cheng.

Due to their approach using FDA-approved drugs the process may go faster and will be different than other Alzheimer's medications that are already approved.

“Yeah, I think right now you have like five drugs approved by FDA to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but these kinds of treatment is just more symptom-based therapeutics,” said Cheng.

Cheng is optimistic and believes Viagra could be their answer.

“I think Alzheimer's disease in the future is treatable or that, you know, we probably come out of the drug or effective medication in the next few years,” said Cheng.

But only time and more trials will tell.

Cheng also foresees their approach helping with other neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease.

