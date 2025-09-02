New tool at Medina County Sheriff's Office to help with barricade situations

The Medina County Sheriff's Office has a new tool to help in difficult situations.

It's called energetic breaching, and it will help them handle barricade incidents more easily.

The tool allows law enforcement to enter buildings without hurting the person inside. It works with an explosion, but SWAT Commander Ryan Gibbons said it's not like the movies.

"Everybody watches explosions on TV, and they get the big mushroom cloud and shrapnel flying everywhere," Gibbons said. "We wanted to show them that if we bought this tactic or tool to them that we want to use it operational, we want to show them exactly what is going to happen."

Officials said this tool comes from what they have observed across the county and the country. Without it, it's more difficult to safely reach a person who is barricaded.