New trial date set for 2 Akron men accused of 2023 I-77 fatal shooting in Green

A new trial date has been set for two men accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Marquise Banks in 2023, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

A jury for defendants Ahmere Williams, 21, and Sirvonte Suggs, 19, will be selected starting July 11. Opening statements are expected to be delivered July 14, ABJ said.

The evening of Aug. 3, 2023, a person inside a pickup truck allegedly carrying Williams and Suggs fired several rounds of shots on Interstate 77 southbound in Green into Banks's black SUV.

Banks was hit by the bullets multiple times, causing him to travel across the median into the northbound lanes, and struck a Mercedes going North. The pickup truck fled the scene.

The Mercedes was pushed off the highway and both the driver of the Mercedes and Banks were taken to nearby hospitals.

Banks was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver of the Mercedes only sustained bumps, bruises and a scrape on her arm.

Suggs and Williams are facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with Banks's death. Their trial started in January. However, on Jan. 22, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on most of the charges against the two men.

The jury did return a verdict on one count, finding Suggs guilty of having weapons under disability.