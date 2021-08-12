New York man indicted for trying to abduct 17-year-old from Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly tried to kiss a 17-year-old at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last month and then held her arm to prevent her from escaping.

According to court records, David Harze, 19, of Long Island, New York, is charged with abduction, a third-degree felony, and assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He was indicted on Wednesday.

Court records state that on July 24, the teen was approached by a man at the airport, later identified as Harze, who asked for her phone number and told her he would "keep her safe."

When the girl told the Harze she wasn't interested, he "placed his face against hers and attempted to pull her closer towards him to kiss her," court records state. He then grabbed her arm several times, preventing her from getting away from him.

The girl yelled for help and managed to escape when a bystander stepped in, court records state. Harze then fled the scene.

Harze has an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 16 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

