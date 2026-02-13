News 5 finds mystery couple from photo taken at The Arcade

CLEVELAND — Last week, we brought you the story of a young couple who got engaged just before Christmas in downtown Cleveland at The Arcade. The moment was captured by local photographer Alex Farmer, who happened to be testing out his newly acquired 100-year-old camera.

One problem. Alex didn’t know anything about the couple! By the time he tried to catch up with them, they were gone. We put out a call to identify the pair and asked you to help us find them.

Do you know this couple? Local photographer captures engagement at The Arcade

And we did!

Angie McCay and Marc Demitrus knew it was them in the photo right away.

McCay is a local schoolteacher and follows News 5 on social media for weather information and possible snow days. On that day, she saw the photo Alex had snapped.

Alex Farmer

“I was like, ‘That’s me!’”, she said.

We followed through with the couple, meeting at The Arcade to learn their love story. They’ve been together for years, and Marc was waiting for just the right place and just the right time to pop the question.

“When you’re waiting for the perfect moment, it never arrives”, he said. “But you know, with wisdom you learn that you have to make the perfect moment.”

It turns out Marc and Angie are both fans of the Superman movie filmed in Cleveland a couple of years ago, and love the scene filmed at The Arcade. It’s one reason this was the perfect spot.

“I felt like we were flying,” Angie said. “I was his Lois Lane and he was my Superman…”

As we walked to the exact spot of the proposal, Alex, the photographer, was there to surprise Marc and Angie. He had a framed print of the photo and presented it to the happy couple.

Courtesy of Alex Farmer Alex Farmer surprises Angie McCay and Marc Demitrus with a framed photo.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for this and how amazing this whole journey has been,” McCay told Farmer.



And before we left The Arcade, Marc agreed. “Best Valentine’s Day ever!”