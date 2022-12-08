News 5 holds 'A Home for the Holidays' phone bank on Thursday

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Thursday for a chance to purchase tickets for the third “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $669,000 house in North Royalton and other prizes.

To learn more about the builders, the Make-A-Wish foundation or to purchase tickets online, you can visit their website.

“We’ve been able to grant more than 33 wishes for Northeast Ohio kids with critical illnesses over the past two years thanks to the HBA, its partners, and ticket buyers,” said Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana President & CEO Stephanie McCormick. “A wish can be powerful medicine and because of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and our generous community, children and families are getting a dose of hope when they need it most.”

The drawing is scheduled to be held on Dec. 31

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.