No tricks, just tunes: Ashland Craft to play Beachland Ballroom on Halloween

CLEVELAND — Country up-and-comer Ashland Craft is bringing her first headlining tour to Cleveland. Craft will play the Beachland Ballroom on Oct. 31, and she's turning the night into a Halloween party!

Craft is promoting her new album "Dive Bar Beauty Queen," and she's ready to share her new music in the land.

"Thank you Cleveland for having me back, like I said I've been through a couple times, but this is my first headlining tour," said Craft.

Craft said, "we are doing a Halloween party that night. The band and I have already talked about dressing up, we've already got our costume ideas, I bought a skirt forever ago that I was like this actually will be perfect for this."

Craft said she wants to make the evening accessible to all, "I think music should be accessible especially for those like me who really needed it at a young age but again it wasn't plausible with bills and everything else at the time."

And who knows, she might just crown you best dressed.

Craft said, "I'm hoping to see some costumes, I might take it upon myself to crown the best costume. So, bring your a-game."

Doors open at the Beachland Ballroom at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Caleb Lee Hutchinson will open the show. You can grab a ticket here.