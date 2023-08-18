Non-profit guides people through journey to find family

CLEVELAND — Everyone is entitled to their history and identity and sometimes that journey can be hard, filled with emotional surprises that takes time and lots of resources. One Cleveland non-profit is dedicated to supporting and guiding people through that search and reunion process.

Your family tree is a connection to your heritage and ancestry.

“I felt like, even though I was loved in my family, I felt like there was something missing,” said Marla Speeth.

For Speeth, the branches of that tree were blurred. She always knew the father that raised her was like a stepfather. So when Speeth's parents passed, she focused on the roots that were missing. Through her own research, she thought she had a lead on her real dad.

“It was through that sibling that we decided to do a DNA test and found out that we were not related,” said Speeth.

What felt like a failure ended up leading her to the Adoption Cleveland network.

“We're in a unique position to be able to help people understand the nuts and bolts of their search journey, but then also be there to walk with them as they unpack their feelings with what they uncover over time,” said Ty Cliffel, the Director of programs for Adoption Network Cleveland.

For 35 years the non-profit has helped people get the answers they have been looking for. Through their organization, they offer support groups for mothers and adoptees, public records guidance, along with DNA testing information.

“DNA testing has become so popular, and people aren't always ready for what they're going to experience and what they're going to find out or they may miss understand what they're finding and so we're here to be able to interpret that results for them,” said Karen Wyman, the Program manager search adult adoptees family and DNA discoveries.

Most importantly, the Adoption Network Cleveland is there to emotionally support anyone going through this life-changing mission.

“I think it's, you know, overall, it's sensitivity. It's empathy. It's understanding it's our professionalism and our support,” said Wyman.

With the help of the Adoption Network Cleveland, Speeth found her family.

“It was a wide range of emotions that I felt, the excitement of finding out who my paternal father is and to the anger of why did this happen?,” said Speeth.

She says it was a roller coaster ride that she's happy she didn’t do alone.

“It may not necessarily be comfortable at first it takes a lot for an individual to you know, kind of accept a hey, I need help. But like I mentioned before, it is very, very beneficial. It is very healing in it,” said Speeth.

The network also focuses on legislation to ensure open records for adoptees, because it is so important they are able to that information.

