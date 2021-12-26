Non-profit rescues all sorts of reptiles in Northeast Ohio, offers adoption

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Maybe this Christmas you got a snake or a turtle but four months down the road you realize you can't take care of it, well that's when Herps Alive Foundation saves the day.

The Non-profit foundation takes in unwanted, abused, and neglected reptiles either to rehome or to keep on "sanctuary" contracts. Inside their building you can find anything from pythons, snapping turtles, and lizards of all sorts.

They also do adoptions, but you have to go through the application process to ensure you are equipped to take care of the animal properly.

For more information on Herp Alive, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.