Nonprofit modifies ride-on cars to help kids with disabilities play, grow

SOLON, Ohio — For decades, one group has taken everyday toys and adapted them so children with disabilities can experience the joy of play. But on Thursday, they took it to a whole new level.

A toy brings more than joy—it unlocks a child’s imagination and personality. But not all toys are made the same, and most aren’t designed with children with developmental disabilities in mind. That’s where Replay for Kids steps in.

For 26 years, Replay for Kids has worked to ensure children with developmental disabilities aren't left out of the universal language of play.

“There's a wide, wider variety these days of modifications that people do to give people disabilities access to things that anyone else has,” said Bill Memberg, president and founder of Replay for Kids.

Over the past 10 years alone, the organization has adapted more than 22,000 toys.

On Thursday, that work continued, as volunteers strapped in, fitted, and rewired electric ride-on cars to give to 10 families selected by the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

As these kids enjoy the ride of a lifetime—they’re also building crucial early skills.

“You're learning all of your independence with your functional mobility, right? You want to learn to roll, sit, stand, walk, run,” said Jocelyn Joyce, a Physical therapist in the early intervention for the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

And most of all, it's a powerful reminder to the world: when it comes to children and their play—you better get out of the way.

