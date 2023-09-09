Norman is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Norman! She's a 9-year-old deaf Bulldog Mix with the most loving and adorable personality! She is a chummy, mellow lady who just wants to hang out and be with you. She’s done really well with any new people she’s met in the shelter and will probably start loving on you real quick once you’re introduced! Norman has a loving demeanor and would love to take a nap in your heart and home.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Norman and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

