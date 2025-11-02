North Canton food pantry expands reach with new location

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton Cares Pantry has expanded its reach after serving the community for over six years.

The food pantry has operated out of the Summit Church for the past year, and on Sunday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at its new, permanent location on Mayfair Road.

President and CEO Jeff Dayton's goal is to serve more people.

"We're here to help,especially with all that's going onright now with the federal government.We're here to help people who are struggling and in need,and we just want to do the best we can to serve them."

Since its opening, the pantry said it has served more than 41,000 people. It hopes to serve 40% more at the new spot.