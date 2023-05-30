North Ridgeville police dog dies Monday

The North Ridgeville Police Department announced that one of their police dogs died Monday.

Police dog Leo worked with the department for over seven years, according to a Facebook post from the North Ridgeville Police Department.

Leo was certified in both narcotics and patrol work.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.