North Ridgeville police dog dies Monday

Posted at 10:27 AM, May 30, 2023
The North Ridgeville Police Department announced that one of their police dogs died Monday.

Police dog Leo worked with the department for over seven years, according to a Facebook post from the North Ridgeville Police Department.

Leo was certified in both narcotics and patrol work.

