North Royalton City Schools open brand new elementary school on State Road

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — North Royalton City Schools celebrated opening a new school on Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The school district has opened up a new North Royalton Elementary School at 16400 State Road near the Cleveland Metroparks Valley Parkway. Once the ribbon was cut, tours were given to the new building to the members of the community that chose to attend the ceremony.

The building itself is shaped like a flat capital letter ‘E’ and features two large outdoor courtyard areas facing the woods. The main entrance of the school features secured glass doors and a brown floating canopy that covers it. The main lobby is two stories and features a huge carved bear, the district’s mascot, as well as purple and gold cushioned benches and seats.

The first wing of the school is home to preschool on the lower level of the building and kindergarten on the upper level. The middle wing of the school is home to first grade on the first level and second grade on the upper level, while the third wing of the school has third graders downstairs and fourth graders upstairs. The west end of the school also features a gymnasium featuring a full-length basketball court, two walking lanes and a rock climbing wall.

The school also is home to a 244-space parking lot that may be used by those who want to walk, hike or bike the parkway during non-school hours. The new school was funded by the $89.9 million bond issue that was passed on May 2, 2017.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.