North Union Farmer's Market brings back Garlic Festival to Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Garlic Festival has returned to Shaker Square for another year.

Day two kicked off Sunday at noon with 60 vendors filling the square. Vendors brought along their garlic-infused foods. Garlic fries, sodas and ice cream were some of the best sellers.

In addition, local top chefs took to the stage to show off their culinary talents and local bands performed.

This beloved event is a fundraiser for the North Union Farmers Market with the goal of making fresh food accessible for all.

"It supports food education and food access programs like SNAP," Emma Visnic, the Director of Marketing and Communications for North Union, said. "We are able to help all of those people get food."

The festival is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. If you miss the festival, you can catch some of the local vendors at one of North Union Farmers Market locations throughout the year, including Crocker Park, Legacy Village and Chagrin Falls.