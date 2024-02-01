Northeast Ohio's new area code is 436

We've been waiting more than a year to find out, and now we know what Northeast Ohio's newest area code will be.

Starting on March 1, anyone who would have received a 440 area code when getting a new cell phone will now get a 436 area code.

For those who currently have a 440 area code, their existing phone numbers will not change.

According to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, the 440 area code is expected to run out of available numbers in the second half of the year.

440 area code in Northeast Ohio expected to run out by mid-2024

This will be the biggest change to local phone calls since the mandatory 10-digit dialing went into effect in 2021.

For more information on the new area code and its impacts, click here.