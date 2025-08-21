Norton City Schools cancels football game due to hand, foot and mouth disease

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High school football is starting this week, but one district has already canceled a game due to illness among student-athletes.
The high school football season starts this week, and a game has already been canceled.

Norton City Schools announced Wednesday that it has canceled its Friday football game against Northwest Local Schools because of illness among student athletes.

The district's athletic director told our partners at the Akron Beacon Journal that it's hand, foot and mouth disease.

The game will be ruled a no-contest, the ABJ reported.

The first day of class in the Norton Schools is tomorrow.

