'Not a threat': SSA building in Cleveland resumes operations after white powder found

CLEVELAND — A letter with white powder found at the Social Security Administration that prompted the building's evacuation Tuesday afternoon has been determined to not be a threat, according to the Cleveland FBI.

The FBI, Federal Protection Service, Cleveland police and the Cleveland fire hazmat unit responded to the building, located at 11601 Shaker Boulevard when the letter was found.

"After an assessment of the situation on-scene, it was determined the letter in question was not a threat," the FBI said.

Following the assessment, the building was turned back over to the SSA.

Authorities said they want to "encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Police.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.