ODNR completes Litchfield Wetland Restoration Program Project Tuesday

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Medina County Parks completed the new Litchfield Wetland Restoration Program Project Tuesday, according to ODNR.

The project was created as a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative and turned the former soybean farm into 80 acres of wetland.

The wetland is meant to filter out the nutrients that cause algal blooms before the flow into the Black River in Medina County.

“Ensuring Ohio’s waters are clean and safe is among our top priorities, and the creation of these wetlands plays a huge role in achieving that goal,” Gov. DeWine said in a statement. “A healthier Black River means a healthier Lake Erie.”

ODNR awarded $900,000 to the Medina County Park District for this project. The area features a 1.7-mile-long trail and a 200-foot-long boardwalk. There are also observation platforms for visitors and an Osprey perch on a pole.

Currently, the wetland is mostly in the sun. However, the over 15,000 plants, shrubs and trees that have been or will be planted will change that.

This is the first nature preserve in Litchfield Township.

“This area will not only help in the fight for cleaner water, but it also offers a place for people to take a stroll, spot some birds, and enjoy the great outdoors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a statement. “This wetland is a gem for the community and provides another accessible path through Ohio’s natural wonders.”

