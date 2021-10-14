ODNR to release ring-necked pheasants at 25 locations for upcoming hunting season

CLEVELAND — Beginning Oct. 23 through the start of November, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will release ring-necked pheasants at 25 public hunting areas, providing hunters with multiple opportunities to pursue the special game bird.

More than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants are scheduled to be released in Ohio, starting with the first youth weekend on Oct. 23-24.

Other scheduled release dates include:



Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31 (second youth weekend).

Friday, Nov. 5 (opening day).

Saturday, Nov. 13

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

The releases will take place in the following locations:



Central Ohio: Delaware Wildlife Area.

Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; Resthaven Wildlife Area; Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by permit only, find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]); Tiffin River Wildlife Area; and Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases).

Northeast Ohio: Camp Belden Wildlife Area; Charlemont Metro Park; Berlin Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases).

Southeast Ohio: Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area.

Southwest Ohio: Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases for Oct. 23-24 or Nov. 13); Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Rush Run Wildlife Area; and Spring Valley Wildlife Area.



A valid Ohio hunting license is required to hunt pheasant and other game birds.

Ohio’s pheasant hunting season opens Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with a daily harvest limit of two birds (males only). No hens are allowed to be harvested.

