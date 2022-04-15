ODOT increasing funding for care of local bridges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Office announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Transportation will increase the state's funding for local bridge projects to $112.5 million per year, an increase of $47.5 million.

According to DeWine's Office:

Funding provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for bridges maintained by the state's 88 county engineers will increase from $34 million to $74 million annually, and municipal-owned bridge funding will increase from $11 million to $18.5 million each year.



The additional $47.5 million is part of the $104 million in bridge funding that Ohio will receive in each of the next five years as part of the recently enacted federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law requires Ohio to invest $15.6 million of the $104 million each year into bridges owned by municipalities, townships, and counties.

"Many of the expensive repairs needed on small, locally-owned bridges cost far beyond what our communities can afford, which is why I’ve directed ODOT to devote more money to support local bridge projects,” said DeWine. “By partnering together to ensure the necessary improvements are made, those driving over Ohio’s bridges can feel confident that they are safe.”

Small locally owned bridges will now also be eligible for funding through the state's Local Major Bridges Program. The number of eligible bridges across the state for the program is now 238, up from 42. State officials said the program pays for up to 80% of engineering and construction costs "for major bridge projects with a cap of $20 million."

"ODOT will continue to aggressively address bridges throughout the state that are under our jurisdiction while at the same time doing everything we can to ensure our local partners have the resources they need to address their most critical issues," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

