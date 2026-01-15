Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ODOT snowplows now visible on Waze

Active snowplow trucks can now be seen on the navigation app giving drivers another reason to not crowd the plows.
ODOT snowplows now visible on Waze
CLEVELAND — Snowplows operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation are now visible on the Waze navigation app.

The plows will be visible to drivers using the app when they are actively treating roads for snow and ice. A plow truck icon will appear along the driver's routes when a truck's strobe lights are on.

The added visibility is intended to raise driver awareness of plows on the road during winter weather.

"Hopefully, you're already seeing that plow and you're already dialed in," Matt Bruning, an ODOT spokesperson, said. "This is just another reminder that it's there. If you're not paying attention, hopefully, it gets your attention, to put it where it needs to be, and that's on the road ahead."

Drivers do not need to change any settings in the Waze app. Snowplow alerts appear automatically as drivers approach a truck on the road.

ODOT hopes the added warning encourages drivers to slow down and give crews the space they need to safely do their jobs.

