Off-duty Cleveland police attacked with screwdriver during attempted carjacking

An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was injured on Sunday afternoon by two men during an attempted carjacking on West 23rd Street.

According to authorities, the officers sustained a cut to his head from a screwdriver while fighting off two men.

Police said the assailants appeared to be 16 to 20 years old. After failing to steal the car, the two men fled the scene.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

News 5 has asked the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.