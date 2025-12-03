Off-duty Willoughby Police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic

An off-duty Willoughby Police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The officer was directing traffic in the area of Vine Street and Lakeland Boulevard when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, Willoughby Police said.
According to police, the officer was transported to a nearby hospital and was later released without any serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, and possible charges are pending, police said.
