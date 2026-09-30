Property reappraisals spark sticker shock in Ashland County

ASHLAND, Ohio — Some Ashland County homeowners are feeling sticker shock after the county released its latest property value reappraisals this month.

In Ohio, property reappraisals happen every six years. Values are also updated every three years based on the local housing market. Homeowners can challenge the new values, but some say the process has been difficult to navigate.

Nathan James contacted News 5 with frustrations. The Ashland resident bought his brick home near downtown more than two decades ago.

"We bought the house in '05, right before the great crash. So I've experienced overinflated housing values," James said.

County auditor records show his property value spiked by more than 30% since a market value update three years ago and has jumped by more than 84% over the past six years, climbing from $112,510 in 2020 to $207,550 in 2026.

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He believes the increase is far more than the house is actually worth.

“I thought they were about $40,000 high,” he said. “If I could get $207,000 for this property, I would leave tomorrow.”

James said the home needs many updates, including a new roof and balcony railing, and that comparable homes nearby are listed well below his assessed value.

He said he was also surprised to discover he had already missed several opportunities to appeal the new value after receiving his notice late.

"I did not get this until Sept. 19. And it says here, informal hearings will be held Sept. 14-18 and Sept. 21 and 23," James said.

He told News 5 he and about 20 other people arrived at the auditor’s office on Sept. 21 for informal meetings. He said he waited at least three hours without any progress.

“I was just mad. At the time, I felt pretty slighted and disrespected,” he said.

Ashland County Auditor Cindy Funk said the notices were postmarked within a reasonable timeframe and told News 5 the delays were due to mail delivery issues.

"I can't control the post office," she said.

Funk said the informal hearings are a courtesy for homeowners and not a requirement, but her office extended the meetings by three days to allow more time.

She explained homeowners can still contest their value by filling out a form and scheduling a formal hearing between Jan. 1 and March 31.

"It's not that you can't appeal it. You just have to do it at a different time. And you have to do it more formally," she said.

Funk said the average home value in Ashland County increased about 22%, largely due to the housing market.

“A lot of it is based on your neighborhood, what the sales are. We take a low and a high and compare those sales with your home to come up with the market value,” she said. "Do I like my value? No. Could I sell my house for that? I could probably sell for more than what's on that letter."

James said the process has been confusing and frustrating to navigate. He plans to hire an independent appraiser to challenge the new value.

"Will I save anything? I don't know. Will they budge off their number? I don't know. But we have to be involved," James said.

You can find the complaint against valuation on the Ashland County auditor’s website by clicking here .

Funk said property owners can use the form to explain why they’re challenging their reappraised value and include evidence, such as photos or documentation, to support the claims.

A Board of Revision, which includes a county commissioner, county auditor and county treasurer, will review the complaints and follow up with property owners before making a final determination.