1 injured in shooting involving Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a shooting involving the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office left one injured on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Dorset Township after a woman called about a domestic incident involving a 42-year-old man, who she said had returned home intoxicated and armed with a rifle, the sheriff's office said.

The woman and her two children, aged 6 and 12, were inside the home with the doors locked, the sheriff's office said.

During the incident, the man had backed his vehicle into a ditch across the roadway from the home, the sheriff's office said. He was allegedly in possession of several firearms.

When deputies arrived, the man was still on the property, and two deputies encountered him in the backyard, when he brandished the rifle he was carrying, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies instructed the man to drop the rifle several times, but he refused to, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy, perceiving a threat, fired one round at the man, dropping the man to the ground with the rifle still in his hands, the sheriff's office said.

First aid was rendered to the man, who then began to ask the deputies to kill him, the sheriff's office said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.