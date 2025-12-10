Ashtabula man raises funds to help Jamaica family rebuild after Hurricane Melissa damage

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Nearly two months after Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, hundreds of thousands of residents remain without a home or access to basic essentials.

That doesn't sit well with Ashtabula resident (and Jamaica native) Nicholi Cox. So he decided to do something about it.

Nicholi moved to Ohio 14 years ago for college and stayed after falling in love, but his family in Jamaica continues dealing with the hurricane's aftermath.

News 5 Zierra Cox, left, and Nicholi Cox, middle, share with News 5 how badly Nicholi's family has been hit from Hurricane Melissa.

"Hurricane Melissa really did a number on my island," Nicholi said. "It's hard to not think about it when it did so much devastation."

His family is working to raise money for his loved ones still living in Jamaica.

To learn more and to donate, click here.

The Category 5 hurricane broke strength records when it struck Jamaica, leaving widespread destruction across the island. According to the United Nations, nearly 300,000 Jamaicans still cannot return home because of damage from the storm.

Video from his family shows roofs still missing, debris scattered throughout communities, and homes and businesses destroyed. The couple is now raising money to help families in the St. Ann area, where many residents remain without power, clean water or shelter.

Nicholi Cox

"Mental health is what I really [worried about,]" he said. "I'm not looking forward to what's going to happen to these people who don't have the income or means to help themselves or their family. You want to come home to a place you can take stress off [and] people don't have that opportunity. My cousin has to go down by the river to take shower and baths because they don't have any bathrooms."

The fundraising efforts target essential needs for rebuilding, including generators, fuel, roofing materials, replacement tools, new mattresses and clothing.

"There's still a lot of help that needs to be done in Jamaica," Cox added.

Despite the challenges, Nicholi remains optimistic about Jamaica's recovery.

"There's a saying, 'Wi likkle but wi tallawah' – it means we're a small island but we're strong in spirit," he said."We're resilient and we're fighters. We will bounce back – but we can't do that without help, not only for my family who suffered but for the other families who suffered."

Nicholi Cox Pictures and video shared to Nicholi Cox from his family show the damage done in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.