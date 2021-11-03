Geneva Area Teachers Association is on strike after negotiations failed with the district and superintendent

GENEVA, Ohio — The Geneva Area Teachers Association (GATA), which represents 145 teachers, counselors and nurses, gathered to go on strike Wednesday after negotiations failed with the district and superintendent Tuesday.

The two sides cannot agree on how the district is handling remote learning. The members of the association showed up outside the school shortly after 7 a.m.

RIGHT NOW: Geneva Area Teachers Association is on strike today after negotiations failed with the district and Superintendent yesterday. The two sides cannot agree on how the district is handing remote learning. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/j62WDBi5s7 — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) November 3, 2021

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” said GATA spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey, “but we need to take a stand for quality education for all of our students. During the pandemic, synchronous in school and online learning did not work for most of our students, yet our superintendent wants to continue with this option. Ironically, the program for online learning that she has refused to approve has been purchased for use during the strike.”

Ramsey said forcing teachers to do both online learning and in-person teaching hurts both the teachers and students and said that almost no district in Northeast Ohio is still doing online learning this way after a year of struggle during 2020.

Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn released the following statement about the strike:

"Over the course of last week, the parties worked extensively and collaboratively through the federal mediation process in order to try to resolve the outstanding contract issues. After hard work, long hours and compromise from both sides, the parties successfully reached a Tentative Agreement on October 28, 2021. On that date, both the Union President and I signed the Tentative Agreement indicating that both sides agreed to the terms for a new agreement. Unfortunately, last night I was informed that, despite the Union leadership agreeing to the Tentative Agreement, the general membership voted down the agreement. Union leadership further indicated that the membership has determined to strike on Wednesday, November 3. The Board truly hopes the Union reconsiders its choice to strike tomorrow. However, should the Union move forward with its work stoppage, the District has taken the necessary steps to ensure that student instruction will continue in a safe and productive manner."

