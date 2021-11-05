Geneva teachers end strike after agreement reached, no school for students Friday

GENEVA, Ohio — Geneva City Schools canceled school for students Friday after a contract agreement was reached between the board of education and the Geneva Area Teachers Association (GATA), ending their strike.

GATA, the union that represents 145 teachers, counselors and nurses, gathered to go on strike Wednesday after negotiations failed with the district and superintendent Tuesday. The two sides did not agree on how the district is handling remote learning.

According to a news release from the district, the tentative agreement is the product of recent meetings between the bargaining teams of both groups.

“I look forward to both parties working together with the community to move past this unfortunate situation in order to begin the healing process and work toward common goals in the district,” Superintendent Dr. Terri Hrina-Treharn said.

In a statement, GATA President Zack Mansky said teachers are looking forward to returning to the building.

“This was a difficult process that took the work of many, but we are glad that a deal has been reached. We hope that the parties can partner with our community to heal and rebuild our district into the top-tier school district that Geneva has always been,” Mansky said.

Teachers will report at their regular time Friday, and certified staff will report on a 2-hour delay.

More information about the three-year contract will be released at a future date after the Board and GATA membership view the agreement, the release said.

RELATED: Geneva Area Teachers Association is on strike after negotiations failed with the district and superintendent

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.