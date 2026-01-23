Have you seen the massive igloo being built in Geneva?

GENEVA, Ohio — He may be a grandfather of ten, but Alex Tapia may be the biggest kid of them all. He's building one of the biggest snow forts in Ashtabula County outside his home along Route 20 in Geneva.

Using 18-inch, 45lb ice blocks packed together with his own makeshift equipment, Tapia has spent the past decade honing his skills and building bigger and bigger forts and igloos in front of his house.

News 5 A 6'1" TV reporter had no problem walking through Alex Tapia's igloo, without every having to crutch or duck his hed.

"They used to be smaller, everyone got taller. I got grandkids this tall," Tapia gestured.

Tapia told News 5 he's motivated to build the igloos each year because of something his brother told him years ago.

"My brother passed away eight years ago and he said, 'You like playing in the snow, Alex, do it.' So I do it," Tapia said. "I like seeing people's expression on their faces when they go in it and we come out. They say, 'We got to pay you?' I say, 'No no, just go in and let me know how you feel.' Their eyes are open. They're happy and it makes me happy."

His neighbor, David Foote, who runs an insurance company, said the annual igloo has become a point of pride for the Geneva community.

"We've really had a difficult time trying to get that place insured for him," Foote joked. "It tends to disappear too quick. The remains of the house just disappear."

News 5 learned about the igloo from several people reaching out. It has also become a point of pride on social media. News 5 observed dozens of drivers honking at Tapia as he worked outside on the igloo.

Alex Tapia A previous, much smaller igloo made by Tapia.

"When it's done and made, it lasts a month and a half rain or shine," he said." As long as it doesn't get 60 degrees like it did two weeks ago."

Marie Ekoniak heard about the igloo through word of mouth and decided to stop by during News 5's visit.

"[A woman] said he opens it up for the public and anyone can come, and little kids who are very interested and I said, 'the heck with little kids, I'm interested,'" Ekoniak said.

News 5 Tapia builds his snow blocks with a homemade packer he created.

When it's completed in about a week or so, Tapia told News 5 he does welcome visitors for free to stop by and enjoy the igloo.

As he continues working on this year's version, Tapia has a simple message for potential visitors: "Bring your friends."

Once it's complete, he plans to put up an "Open" neon light-up sign. His home is located along Route 20 (East Main Street) in Geneva, just east of Crowell Avenue.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.