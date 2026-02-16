Pentecostal Community Church in Ashtabula launches Modesty Closet to help provide clothes to visitors

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Dressing up makes many people feel good, and a local church has started a clothing closet after listening to some of its visitors.

Pentecostal Community Church in Ashtabula opened its Modesty Closet in the church basement earlier this month.

Michael Cline and his wife are the campus pastors and have been at the church for less than a year. Cline said the church has been focusing on ways to strengthen its ties to the community, and the Modesty Closet is one way they’re putting words and faith into action.

The Pentecostal Community Church in Ashtabula says the Modesty Closet has invigorated its members.

“Several times on Sundays, we have visitors that will show up. They come in. They enjoy the service,” Cline said. “Several of those visitors would stop and say, ‘You know, I really like it here… I'd like to have something a little bit more appropriate to wear.’ And we just got the idea that we could start a closet.”

Feb. 8 was the first time the closet opened to guests of the church. Then, on Valentine's Day, it was opened to the greater community.

“We didn't know what to expect, and we had 30 families show up, and there were tears,” Cline said. “We had families that asked us to pray for them right on the spot. It's really given us a chance to serve the community.”

He said members have embraced the concept and donated clothing, shoes, and time to the cause. Cline said one member, who’s retired, quickly came up with a way to better display the clothing. He expected the work to take a few weeks, but it was done the following day.

“As church members are always asking, you know, I wonder what God wants me to do. Well, this gives us a tangible act that we can do every day,” Cline said.

The church accepts new and gently used clothing and shoes, but is especially in need of items for children from toddlers through high school.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 5909 Shepard Road in Ashtabula. Pastor Cline can be reached at 330-647-7459.

The closet is open after Sunday services, and the church is working on a schedule to open it on other days as well.

Cline said they will post information on their Facebook page. In the future, they hope to provide transportation to the Modesty Closet for those in need of clothing.