Snow belt superintendent shares what goes into calling a snow day

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Call it an unintended winter break: Buckeye Local School District is set for students to return to class Monday after six consecutive school snow days.

It comes after frigid temperatures and piles of snow all across the area.

"It's been windy, cold, blustery, squalls, you name it, we've seen it all," Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.

On Wednesday, Colucci made the decision to cancel school for Thursday and Friday of this week, the first time he's ever called two days off at once.

"You feel like it's a no-win because you may have to keep students out away from being educated but you know it's for their safety. That's the priority," Colucci said.

Colucci admitted that making the decision of a snow day versus school is one of the most difficult decisions he has to make.

"So many variables you have to take under consideration: road conditions, sidewalk conditions, cold air, snow, so it's really tough," Colucci said.

To help families during the extended closure, Buckeye Local brought back its bagged food giveaway program, offering meals and providing an escape from staying inside for parents.

"That had it in the summertime too and it was a godsend," said parent Sherry Pacheco.

Parent Dean Lane said the food assistance makes a significant difference for his family.

"I struggle as is, moneywise and finance, the food helps a lot with them doing a wonderful thing for the kids," Lane said.

Colucci told News 5 that in the snow belt, the decisions feel even more difficult given the ever-changing weather.

"It's the toughest because you can make the call at 5:30 a.m. and by 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., the weather conditions can completely change," Colucci said.

Colucci added that while two-hour delays were once common, they no longer feel viable.

"I think a lot of superintendents are moving away from them," he said. "At least I know in our area, because it's just a difficult task for everybody to get on the same page, the transportation and the parents trying to get everybody ready to get to school."

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.